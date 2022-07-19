Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit to be held in January 2023: Adityanath

'UP Global Investor Summit to be held in January 2023'

The event should be of at least three days, and one day should be earmarked for the MSME sector, Adityanath said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 19 2022, 05:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 05:27 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state will be holding a 'UP Global Investor Summit' in January 2023, in which a target has been set to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

He said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a "dream destination" for industrial investment in the country by imbibing the mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"UP Global Investor Summit-2023 will be the one to give flight to the new aspirations of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said, addressing a review meeting for the preparation of the summit at his official residence here.

Five years ago, the economy of the state was at fifth or sixth position in the country, but at present, it is fast moving towards becoming the second-largest economy of the country, the chief minister said.

He said the dates for the summit would be decided soon.

The event should be of at least three days, and one day should be earmarked for the MSME sector, Adityanath said.

The summit should be widely publicised through roadshows in countries like the UK, the USA, Canada, the UAE, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia, the chief minister said.

A team should be sent to create a conducive environment for the 'UP Global Investor Summit-2023' in the industrial world of these countries, he added

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

