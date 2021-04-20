UP announces free Covid vaccine for all above 18 years

Uttar Pradesh govt announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years from May 1

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

  • Apr 20 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 22:41 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to administer Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age.

"The PM's decision will help in better management of Covid and massive vaccination will help in defeating coronavirus. We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources," the CM said, according to a statement issued here. 

