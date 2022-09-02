Uttar Pradesh man posts wife's bathing pics on Facebook to increase followers

In a shocking incident, a man uploaded photographs of his wife taking a bath on his Facebook account, because he wanted to increase the number of followers.
The wife lodged a complaint with the police which then got the Facebook account deleted.
Police in Jasrana of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district have also registered a case against the man under Section 67 of the IT Act.
According to the complaint, the husband of the woman lives in Uttam Nagar in Delhi and works in a circus. The wife said that he is a social media addict.
She said that she used to often talk to her husband through video calls and on one such occasion, he recorded her while she was taking a bath and uploaded the same on his Facebook account.
When she came to know, he told her that he had done it to increase the number of his followers.
She asked him to delete the photographs but he refused.
SP (rural) Ranvijay Singh said that the case had been registered on the wife's complaint and the couple would soon be summoned to the police station for recording statements.
Appropriate action would be taken after that, he added.
