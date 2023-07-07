Man killed after posting clip on getting death threat

Uttar Pradesh man shot dead after posting video on getting death threat

Based on the video, an FIR has been registered against 13 persons, including the prime accused Ayan.

PTI
PTI, Sitapur (UP),
  • Jul 07 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at a roadside eatery here, hours before a video in which the victim claimed to receive death threats went viral on social media, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Khairabad area here when Ramesh Maurya (22) was having food at the eatery and was shot in the head from behind by a masked assailant, they added.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and admitted Maurya to a government hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Circle Officer (City) Susheel Singh said.

Following the incident, the police collected evidence from the crime spot and recorded the statement of the family members. The CCTV footage of the area has been collected and an investigation is underway, Singh said.

On Friday, a video started doing rounds on social media in which Maurya said one Ayan and his associates should be held responsible if any untoward incident happened to him.

Maurya also urged Mahant Bajrang Muni Das, a prominent local Hindu priest, to ensure that in case he is murdered, strict action is taken against the accused, including Ayan, who threatened to shoot him dead a couple of days ago.

"The video appears to have been shot a few days ago. We are looking into the veracity of the video and the allegations made in it," the CO said.

Based on the video, an FIR has been registered against 13 persons, including the prime accused Ayan, he added.

Maurya, worked as a battery mechanic at a local shop, the police said, adding that his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man sneaks into Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Man sneaks into Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

 