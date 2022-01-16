UP schools closed till January 23 as Covid cases rise

Uttar Pradesh schools closed till January 23 as Covid cases rise

For children in Anganwadis, although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 16 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With Covid cases continuing to surge, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further close all educational institutions -- schools and colleges -- till January 23.

The state government had, on January 5, directed to close schools and colleges till January 16. Meanwhile, the schools can continue online classes for their students.

For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government said, classes will be held in online mode and schools will organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

For children in Anganwadis, although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

How wandering bodies in space ended up on their own

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is interning for an influencer worth it?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Everyone wants to be Wordle

Everyone wants to be Wordle

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

 