Uttarakhand honoured as 'most film-friendly state'

Uttarakhand receives special mention for most film-friendly state

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the people of the state for the honour saying it was a proud moment for them

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 01 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 15:08 ist

Uttarakhand has received a special mention for the most film-friendly state award.

The honour was given to the hill state by President Droupadi Murmu at the 68th national film awards function, held in New Delhi on Friday.

Director General Information and CEO of Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad Bansidhar Tiwari received the award during the ceremony, an official release here said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the people of the state for the honour saying it was a proud moment for them.

The award will further promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, Tiwari said.

It is a result of efforts made over the past few years by the Chief Minister to promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, he added.

Proposals for film shoots are cleared quickly through a single window system, no charges are levied on the shoots and security is provided to film units during the entire period of shooting, Tiwari said.

More than 150 films, shows and documentaries have been shot in the state over the past few years including The Kashmir Files, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kabir Singh, Kedarnath, Student of The Year, and an episode of Discovery Channel's adventure reality show Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bear Grylls. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Entertainment News
Uttarakhand
Film shoot

What's Brewing

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Smart designs for your car park

Smart designs for your car park

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

The uncertain life of a street artist

The uncertain life of a street artist

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

 