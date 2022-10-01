Uttarakhand receives special mention for most film-friendly state

Uttarakhand has received a special mention for the most film-friendly state award.

The honour was given to the hill state by President Droupadi Murmu at the 68th national film awards function, held in New Delhi on Friday.

Director General Information and CEO of Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad Bansidhar Tiwari received the award during the ceremony, an official release here said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the people of the state for the honour saying it was a proud moment for them.

The award will further promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, Tiwari said.

It is a result of efforts made over the past few years by the Chief Minister to promote Uttarakhand as a film shooting destination, he added.

Proposals for film shoots are cleared quickly through a single window system, no charges are levied on the shoots and security is provided to film units during the entire period of shooting, Tiwari said.

More than 150 films, shows and documentaries have been shot in the state over the past few years including The Kashmir Files, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kabir Singh, Kedarnath, Student of The Year, and an episode of Discovery Channel's adventure reality show Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bear Grylls.