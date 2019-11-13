VHP to expedite stone carving work for Ram Temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to expedite the stone carving work at its workshop in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Suits.

The work of stone carving had come a complete halt before the verdict and the lone artisan, who worked there, was asked to leave the workshop and return home.

Sources said that the VHP planned to rope in more number of artisans for the stone carving work. ''Around a dozen artisans are expected to arrive at the workshop to start the work of stone carving,'' said an employee at the workshop in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

He said that truckloads of stones from Rajasthan were also likely to reach at the workshop in the next few days. ''The plan to expedite the work so that we have enough stones, when the construction of the Ram Temple begins,'' he added.

Sources said that the VHP workshop had been witnessing increased footfall after the SC verdict. ''There has been a sharp increase in the number of people visiting the workshop,'' he said.

VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma had said that 65 per cent work of stone carving had been completed. ''We have enough carved stones for the construction of first floor of the proposed Ram Temple,'' he had said.

VHP, which has kept a model of the proposed Ram Temple at its office in Ayodhya, feels that it may get a leading role in the construction of the Ram Temple.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, which has staked claim over the 67-acre land acquired by the centre after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, has asked the central government not to form a new Trust for Temple construction. Some Hindu seers, especially those opposed to the VHP, however, wanted a new Trust, which had representation from different saffron organisations, Akharas and religious groups.