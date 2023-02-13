Boy pushes ailing man on cart, video sparks outrage

Video of boy pushing ailing man on handcart sparks outrage, officials deny 'no ambulance' claim

The video surfaced on Saturday with a caption that the ailing man's family did not get an ambulance, which evoked angry reactions from netizens

PTI
PTI, Singrauli(MP),
  • Feb 13 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 14:43 ist
Screengrab from the video that had gone viral. Credit: Twitter / @ashoswai

A video of a boy pushing a handcart carrying an ailing man in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district went viral on social media, while the local administration said the man's family did not call for an ambulance.

The video surfaced on Saturday with a caption that the ailing man's family did not get an ambulance, which evoked angry reactions from netizens. District Collector Arun Kumar Parmar, who ordered a probe into the incident, in a statement issued on Sunday said the claim about the absence of an ambulance was incorrect.

The man, identified as Dayal Shah, was admitted to the district hospital on January 29 for a leg injury and returned some days later to his home, which is just 500 metres away, the collector said.

On Friday, the man again suffered from leg pain and went to get admitted in the hospital, Parmar said. "We have checked call records of the 108 ambulance service and did not find any call made by the man or his kin.

The family has also said they took the man to the hospital (on the handcart) on their own," the collector said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
ambulance
Viral video

What's Brewing

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 