Video of boy pushing ailing man on handcart sparks outrage, officials deny 'no ambulance' claim

A video of a boy pushing a handcart carrying an ailing man in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district went viral on social media, while the local administration said the man's family did not call for an ambulance.

The video surfaced on Saturday with a caption that the ailing man's family did not get an ambulance, which evoked angry reactions from netizens. District Collector Arun Kumar Parmar, who ordered a probe into the incident, in a statement issued on Sunday said the claim about the absence of an ambulance was incorrect.

The man, identified as Dayal Shah, was admitted to the district hospital on January 29 for a leg injury and returned some days later to his home, which is just 500 metres away, the collector said.

On Friday, the man again suffered from leg pain and went to get admitted in the hospital, Parmar said. "We have checked call records of the 108 ambulance service and did not find any call made by the man or his kin.

The family has also said they took the man to the hospital (on the handcart) on their own," the collector said.