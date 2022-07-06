Voting for 1st phase of Madhya Pradesh civic polls on July 6

The campaigning for the first phase of urban body elections in Madhya Pradesh ended on Tuesday and the voting will be held across 133 municipal corporations in 49 districts of the state on July 6 (Wednesday), officials said.

The voting will be held between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 13,148 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of civic polls.

The voting for the second and the last phase is scheduled to be held on July 13, and the counting would be done on July 17.

State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said of the 133 civic bodies that are going to polls in the first phase, polling will be held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils and 86 city councils. Voting will be done through EVMs.

Here in Bhopal, the work of distribution election-related materials started early on Tuesday and continued till late evening. Three waterproof domes have been built at Bhopal's Lal Parade ground for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh police have claimed to have seized over 1,300 unlicensed weapons and liquor worth Rs 8.5 crore ahead of polls, an official said on Tuesday.

The administration has seized 1,349 unlicensed weapons and ensured that over 2.58 lakh licensed arms holders deposit their weapons in the nearest police stations to maintain law and order during the polls, the official said.

Also, action has been taken against 1,73,714 people under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and 20,984 non-bailable arrest warrants have also been executed, the official said.

The administration also seized 51,366 litres of liquor worth over Rs 5.82 crore, including 13,096 litres in Dhar district alone, the official added.