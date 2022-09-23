Waterlogging after rains leads to traffic jams in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, asking commuters to plan their journey in view of the rainfall

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 14:06 ist

Many areas in Delhi witnessed traffic jams on Friday as continuous rainfall led to waterlogging at several key stretches.

"Waterlogging has been observed near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway, Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut, CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram, Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj, under Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu Border near petrol pump, MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway," it tweeted, advising the commuters to avoid these stretches.

Some commuters also took to the microblogging and shared the traffic conditions on the ground.

One of the commuters said that the traffic was heavy in Nangloi. Another user requested the police to control the heavy traffic between Batla House and Okhla.

There were also reports of traffic jams in the Mahipalpur area and Preet Vihar in east Delhi.

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days. The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday.

The Delhi Traffic Police helpline had said they received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding to waterlogging and two related to uprooting of trees from different parts of Delhi on Thursday.

