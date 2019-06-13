West UP courts stall after killing of Bar Council prez

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jun 13 2019, 11:14am ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2019, 11:28am ist
Yadav was shot dead allegedly by a fellow-advocate while she was attending an event on the Agra district court premises on June 12, 2019, two days after she was elected to the position. (PTI File Photo)

Work in courts across western Uttar Pradesh came to a standstill on Thursday as lawyers protested against the killing of the state Bar Council chairman a day ago.

Muzaffarnagar District Bar Association president Syed Naseer Haider said the incident was condemned by lawyers in a condolence meeting. The call for the boycott was given by the state Bar Council.

Judicial work was affected in Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur and Shamli districts.

Darvesh Singh, the first woman chairman of the state Bar Council, was shot dead in the court premises in Agra on Wednesday allegedly by a lawyer who then tried to kill himself, police had said.

murder
Uttar Pradesh
