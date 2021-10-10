'Why is Cong silent on death of Dalit man in Rajasthan'

Why is Congress high command silent over killing of Dalit man in Rajasthan, asks Mayawati

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death on October 7 by a group of men in Hanumangarh over his love affair

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 10 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 15:37 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday termed as "condemnable" a Dalit person being beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, and questioned the silence of the Congress.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "A Dalit was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. This is very sad and condemnable, but why is the Congress high command silent over it."

Also Read | Dalit man beaten to death in Rajasthan over love affair

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death on October 7 by a group of men in Hanumangarh over his love affair, the Rajasthan police said. Three people have been detained in connection with the case on Saturday.

Mayawati said, "Will the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Punjab go there and give Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family? The BSP demands an answer, otherwise it should stop shedding crocodile tears in the name of the Dalits."

On the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, she tweeted, "The cropping up of the name of the son of the Union minister in the Lakhimpur violence raises questions on the working style of the BJP government."

The BJP should sack the minister as only then will there be any hope of justice for the aggrieved farmers, she added.

Mayawati also said terrorists are killing innocent people almost everyday in Jammu and Kashmir, which is very sad and shameful. The BSP demands that the Centre should take some strong steps in this regard, the party chief added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mayawati
Rajasthan
Dalit
murder
India News
Bahujan Samaj Party
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

 