Widow allegedly raped, minor daughter molested and pressurised to convert in UP

A woman in the Baradari area of Bareilly district has alleged that she was raped, her 12-year-old daughter molested and now they are both being forced to convert their religion.

The woman, a widow, has lodged a complaint in which she said that she became friends with a woman named Iram Saifi three months ago. Gradually, they started visiting each other's homes.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said on Sunday that the woman further stated in her complaint that Saifi, who lives in Nakatiya, brought people of a particular community to her home and allegedly forced her to establish physical relationships with them. She also allegedly made obscene videos of her and used those to blackmail her.

Saifi's brother, Bablu Saifi, also visited the widow's home several times. He allegedly molested her 12-year-old daughter and even tried to rape her, the complainant said.

Last week, Saifi called the widow and her daughter to her home where her father pressurised the mother-daughter to convert their religion in the presence of a 'maulvi'.

After she protested, the accused thrashed the woman and her daughter.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified cleric, Iram Saifi, Bablu Saifi and one other under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Raids were conducted at the residences of the accused and their relatives but no arrests have yet been made.