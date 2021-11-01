Will move to PM's residence if farmers evicted from protest site, says BKU member

Senior Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said that protesting farmers would move to the PM's residence if there is any attempt to forcibly evict them from the protest sites on Delhi's borders.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Chaduni made the remarks while touring Haryana's Karnal.

Chaduni's remarks came in the wake of the Delhi Police removing barricades at the protest sites to ease traffic on the highways, in accordance with a Supreme Court order. While many farmers initially felt vindicated, some, like Chaduni, were skeptical of the move.

“The government has been trying to open the borders for the past many days. There is afratafri (chaos) among the people. There are talks that the government will get the roads cleared before Diwali. We would like to warn the government that it should not be mistaken,” the publication quoted Chadunai as saying in a video message.

“If the government tries to open the roads, then this time Diwali will be celebrated at the door of Modi. We will camp there. We are sitting (at the borders) peacefully. Still, if the government tries to disturb them and try to forcibly remove them, then the farmers of the country will move to Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday issued an ultimatum to the Centre to repeal the farm laws by November 26. He added that if they do not scrap the three new laws, he would intensify the farmers' protest.

November 26 would mark one year of the ongoing farmers' protests at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

“The central government has time till November 26, after that, from November 27, farmers will reach the border at the movement sites around Delhi on tractors from villages and strengthen the tents at the movement site with solid fortifications,” Tikait, the BKU national spokesperson, tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi police began removing barricades from protest sites across the Delhi border on Friday.

Check out latest DH videos here