Will redevelop MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 14:49 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

 The AAP government has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in Delhi’s education system by improving government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, promising to redevelop all MCD schools in the next five to seven years.

He was speaking after inaugurating Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Libaspur village.

Its classrooms, labs, library and halls are far better than those in private schools of Delhi, he said.

Also Read | 'Hand Delhi over to us': Arvind Kejriwal demands L-G's resignation amid spurt in crime

“Earlier, the condition of government schools in Delhi used to be terrible. Classes were held inside tents, ceilings of schools were broken. There were no toilets or facility even drinking water. Poor families were compelled to send their children to such schools but the AAP government bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in education in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

He further said the AAP government has been focusing on improving schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"We have started focusing on redeveloping MCD schools and it will take at least five to seven years. There are people who received good education but haven't got a job, we are focusing on that issue as well. We will prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth,” he said.

