With an eye on AAP, new Punjab CM Channi promises free water, reduction in power tariff

New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday hit the ground running, with a slew of populist announcements such as free water supply to smaller homes and reduction in power tariff in the poll-bound state.

The announcements by Channi, shortly after taking charge as the chief minister, appeared to be aimed at taking the wind out of Congress' key challenger Aam Aadmi Party's pre-poll promises of free water and free power in Punjab, where elections are scheduled for February next year.

Channi said decisions on free water, reduction in power bills and waiver of sewage charges will be taken at the meeting of the new cabinet soon.

At his first press conference, Channi, broke into tears recalling his humble beginnings as a rickshaw puller to support his father's business as a tent house vendor.

“I come from a family that had a house made of mud and straws. I am the aam aadmi sitting here. This is aam aadmi sarkar,” the chief minister said in an apparent dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is presenting itself as a serious contender in Punjab assembly elections early next year.

The new chief minister hailed Rahul Gandhi as a “revolutionary” leader for “honouring” a common person.

Channi said the state cabinet will also take a decision on dealing with sand-mining mafias, which was a key pre-poll promise of the Congress in 2017.

The new CM said his government will remain committed to the Congress leadership’s 18-point agenda for the state and the promises made in the run-up to the 2017 election will be fulfilled.

The party agenda includes justice in the case of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015, combating drug trafficking and scrapping power purchase pacts signed earlier.

Channi also urged the Centre to repeal agricultural laws and said his party stands firmly behind farmers protesting against the “black” farm laws.

