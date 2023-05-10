Woman, 4 children killed in fire in UP's Kushinagar; CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh

A woman and her four children were killed in a blaze that broke out at their house in Kushinagar district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Three more people sustained burn injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the victims, an official release said.

The woman and her children were sleeping inside the house at Maghi Mathia village in Ramkola area when it caught fire, Kushinagar District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

The three persons who suffered burn injuries are being treated at a district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, Ranjan said, adding that the district administration is providing all possible help to the victims.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and hoped for their speedy recovery. He also asked officials to expedite the relief work, the release said.