Woman raped for 5 years by man on pretext of marriage

Woman raped for five years by man on pretext of marriage

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and sent to jail

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Jan 13 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 19:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped for five years by a man on the promise of marriage in the Dubhar area, police said on Friday.

The woman Thursday night filed a complaint with the police alleging that a man had been raping her for the past five years on the pretext of marriage but recently refused to tie the knot, said Rajesh Mishra, Dubhar police station in-charge.

The man also abused and threatened to kill her, he added.

Also Read | Teen leaves Ghaziabad home after tiff with mother, gang-raped

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested and sent to jail, Mishra said, adding rape, abusing and threatening to kill charges under the Indian Penal Code were pressed against him, Mishra said.

The woman was sent to hospital for medical examination and further investigation is on, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Ballia
Crimes against women
rape

What's Brewing

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 50-55L per person

Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 50-55L per person

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

 