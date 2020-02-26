Women protesters vacate road outside Jafrabad station

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2020, 02:56am ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 02:56am ist
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Jafrabad area in New Delhi on February 23, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Women who were protesting against the citizenship amendment act outside Jafrabad metro station here vacated the road on Tuesday evening, police said.

They were protesting at the spot since Saturday night against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Police, along with locals, vacated the road after the area witnessed violence in the last couple of days, a senior police officer said.

"As the situation escalated since Sunday, police and locals vacated the road outside the Jafrabad metro station. We also asked the outsiders, who were creating issues in the area, to leave," Naushad, one of the protesters, said.

There is a protest already going on near the main Seelampur road against the citizenship act. 

