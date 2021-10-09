Won’t attend to duties till govt ensures security: Kashmir Sikh body

Claiming that the government had failed to safeguard the minority community in Kashmir, Srinagar Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (GPC) on Saturday said that the community members won’t attend to their duties until authorities assure their protection in the Valley.

"Despite intelligence inputs that minority community members may be targeted and incidents in the past, the government didn’t provide any security to the community,” GPC Srinagar, General Secretary, Navtej Singh told reporters here.

He alleged that the government had failed to safeguard the minority community in Kashmir. “Unless the government assures security to the community members, none of them would attend the government duty,” Singh added.

Satinder Kour, principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary school in Eidgah, Srinagar and a teacher at the school, Deepak Chand, were shot dead on the school premises by militants on Thursday. Kour was a resident of Allochi Bagh in Srinagar while Chand hailed from Jammu.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which police say is the front for militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack and said the teachers were killed for their role in getting students to participate in a “function at school on August 15”.

Demanding that the government must provide security to employees belonging to the community, the GPC Srinagar General Secretary said that the majority should also come forward and condemn the attack on the minorities.

“It would have been better if the majority community had participated in Friday’s protest,” he said.

Hundreds of Sikh community members held a protest march with the mortal remains of Kour in Srinagar on Friday. Sikhs currently form less than 1% of the population in Kashmir.

