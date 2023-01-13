Won’t spare those involved in Rajouri terror attacks: Amit Shah

Asserting that terrorists involved in recent Dhangri attack would not be spared, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the people of Jammu that security agencies would provide foolproof security to them.

Shah, who was on a day visit to Jammu, was unable to visit the Dhangri village of Rajouri where terrorist attacks on January 1 left seven people dead and 14 others injured, due to bad weather conditions. But he spoke to families of the victims on the phone.

“I am in Jammu today, especially for people who were killed in the unfortunate incident in Rajouri,” he told reporters in Jammu after reviewing the security situation in the union territory with top officials of the security grid.

Read | Amit Shah arrives in Jammu to meet families of Rajouri terror attack victims

“I wanted to meet the kin of the victims and share their grief but was unable to go because of bad weather. I spoke to the family members of all seven victims over the phone and shared their pain. Their strength is an example to the nation,” the Home Minister.

“I can say that security agencies, whether it is Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF or Army, all are 100 per cent alert. I am sure they will stop such attempts in future,” he said.

Saroj Bala — whose two sons, Deepak and Prince, were killed in the attack — during her phone conversation with Shah urged him to arm the villagers with automatic weapons to counter such attacks in future.

Bala reportedly said that the Home Minister assured her that he would meet them on his next visit. “I urged him (Shah) to provide us with justice and a tight answer to their killers,” she added.

Earlier, Shah was received at Jammu airport by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top officials of administration and security forces.

After his arrival the Home Minister reviewed the security situation in the UT at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan in Jammu, officials said, adding that Sinha, senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies, including chief secretary A K Mehta, northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh attended the meeting.

Shah said Dhangri terror attack cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the probe. The case will be investigated by the NIA and J&K police, he added.