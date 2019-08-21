Yogi eyes 2022 polls, inducts 18 new faces in cabinet

With an eye on the next assembly polls in 2022, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expanded his cabinet inducting 18 new faces.

Five ministers of state were promoted to the cabinet rank in the reshuffle. All the new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the state governor Anandiben Patel at Rajbhavan here.

The new ministers, included six Brahmins, two 'Thakurs', three each from 'Vaisya' and SC community, two each from 'Jat and kurmi' community and one each from five different OBC communities.

With Wednesday's expansion, the Yogi cabinet now had 56 ministers in all. The state could have a maximum of 60 ministers.

The chief minister had on Tuesday night accepted the resignations of five ministers. Those, who tendered their resignations, also included the state finance minister Rajesh Agarwal.

Muzaffarnagar riot accused Suresh Rana, who was a minister of state, was promoted to the cabinet rank. Rana was likely to be given an important portfolio also, sources said.

State BJP leaders here said that the attempt was made to give representation to the different castes apparently keeping the next assembly polls in mind.

Adityanath had on Tuesday held a meeting with senior BJP functionaries and RSS leaders here to finalize the names of the new ministers. Sources said that the chief minister was asked to make sure that the eastern and Bundelkhand regions were also adequately represented in the cabinet.