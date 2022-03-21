Yogi to be elected as leader at MLAs' meet on March 24

Yogi to be elected as leader at MLAs' meet on March 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party Vice President Raghuvar Das will be observers at the meeting

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 21 2022, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 08:17 ist
Uttar Pradesh interim CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Phtoto

Newly elected BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh will meet on March 24 to formally elect Yogi Adityanath as their leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as chief minister for the second consecutive term.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party Vice President Raghuvar Das will be observers at the meeting.

According to party sources, after Yogi Adityanath is formally elected as leader of the legislature party, he will formally stake his claim to form government at Raj Bhawan and Governor Anandiben Patel will then invite him to form the government.

The swearing in ceremony is scheduled for March 25 at the Ikana stadium and top leaders including Prime minister Narendra Modi are likely to attend the function.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Yogi Adityanath
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 