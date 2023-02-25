Be alert against forces trying to divide India: Thakur

Youth must remain alert against forces trying to break up the country, says Anurag Thakur

There is a need to remain alert against those who spread propaganda against the country and mislead people, he added

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Feb 25 2023, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 20:58 ist
Anurag Singh Thakur addresses the Yuva Samvad during Yuva Utsav programme. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that "mentality of western countries" was imposed on India for 70 years but the thinking has been changing now.

Thakur also warned the youth to remain alert against "forces trying to break up the country using a report, billionaire and other means."

He, however, did not elaborate which "report" or "billionaire" he was referring to.

Thakur was speaking at Yuva Samvaad India@2047 organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangthan Chhattisgarh unit at Rawatpura Sarkar University in Dhaneli village.

Also Read | Efforts to defame India will fail as PM Modi has people's blessings: I&B Minister over Rahul's 'fascism in India' remark

"We should be proud of our heritage, history, art, culture and tradition. The mentality of western countries was imposed on our country for 70 years. The work of changing this thinking has been done in the last eight years," the BJP leader said.

"Today, we can say with pride that magnificent Somnath Dham, Kashi Dham, Kedarnath Dham and Mahakal Dham were built, and next year the construction of Ayodhya Dham will be completed," he added.

The development of these places has increased tourist footfall, generating employment for the locals, the minister said.

There is a need to remain alert against those who spread propaganda against the country and mislead people, Thakur added.

