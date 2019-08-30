Not in politics to get clicked, blow own trumpet: Deol

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol says he doesn't pay attention to people's reaction about his fledgling political career because he believes in quietly doing his work.

Deol, who was elected as MP from Gurdaspur after defeating Congress' Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes in the Lok Sabha polls this year, has come under scrutiny for his lack of attendance in the Lower House.

Deflecting the criticism, the actor said he has been doing several things for his constituency without making too much noise about it.

"My job is to do things and not blow my own trumpet. It isn't my job to go there and get myself clicked so people say, 'look he is such a good man, giving donations'," Deol told PTI.

He added that he is not a person who seeks publicity.

"It's not that I don't want to do this (politics)... As a person, I know what I have to do and what needs to be done. I have done lots of things in this time which I don't like to talk about," he said.

The actor said he likes to interact with people and find solutions to problems.

"My personality has been to actually go (and do things). People interacted with me and I interacted with them. I'm not a politician by profession, I am just a human being who can interact, can feel the vibe of love, hate and anger and react to that. That's how you find solutions for things," he said.

Deol, 62, who has been juggling politics and films, is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

The film marks the debut of his son Karan, who will be seen along with actor Sahher Bambba, and is scheduled to release on September 20.

Asked how he will balance acting, directing and politics, Deol said he will give the jobs his all.

"I joined politics because I had a certain belief... Whatever is in my capacity and however much I can do, I will definitely do it. I'm not so worried about it.

"Everything you do people will talk about you, especially on social media. I'm not going to lead my life based on what they are saying," he added.