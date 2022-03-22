Not more than one toll plaza within 60 kms: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced that all toll plazas, which are within 60 kilometres of each other on national highways will be removed in the next three months.

“There will be only one toll collection within 60 km distance,” the minister said in Lok Sabha while replying to a discussion on the Budget's allocation for roads and highways for the next fiscal.

"There are complaints that two toll plazas have been set up within a 60 km distance on highways. We will ensure that there is a minimum gap of 60 km between two toll plazas on national highways," the Minister said.

Gadkari also said that the government will issue free passes to local residents near toll plazas based on their Aadhaar card address for their smooth movement on highways.

As per the existing rule, vehicle owners living within 20 km radius of toll plazas on national highways can seek exemption from paying toll tax on submission of applications, along with the necessary documents including address proof.

The Minister said Aadhaar card will be considered as address proof and free passes will be issued to those residents.

The Minister said to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers, the government has mandated 6 airbags.

The Minister also said that strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen.

Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, he said.

"I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autoricksahw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10 (for using)," Gadkari said

The Minister also said that road projects worth Rs 62,000 crore have been undertaken in Delhi to ease traffic congestion, and tackle the problem of pollution.

