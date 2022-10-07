Notification issued for Dhamnagar bypoll in Odisha

The last date for submitting nominations is October 14. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 15

  Oct 07 2022
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 16:59 ist
Notification for the conduct of by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly seat in Odisha was issued by the Office of Sub-Collector, Bhadrak, on Friday.

Voting will be held between 7 am to 6 pm on November 3.

The Dhamnagar seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi on September 19.

The last date for submitting nominations is October 14. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be on October 17, State’s Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said at a press meet.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

The BJD has won all five bypolls conducted since 2019 when the last Assembly election was held in 2019.

The bypolls won by the BJD in the last three years were held in Bijepur (2019), Balasore (2020), Tirtol (2020), Pipili (2021), and Brajrajnagar (2022) Assembly seats.

