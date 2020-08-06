Novavax signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with India's Serum Institute

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the "Pandemic Period" in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

The deal was signed on July 30, according to an SEC filing by Novavax.

On Tuesday, Novavax reported that its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus in a small, early-stage clinical trial and that it could start a large pivotal Phase III trial as soon as late September.