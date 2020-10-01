Now, no police officer can force 'Good Samaritan' to disclose identity

No police officer or any other person shall compel a Good Samaritan to disclose his/her name, identity, address or any such other personal details, says the rules notified by the Centre to protect people who help accident victims.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the rules for the protection of Good Samaritans. A 'Good Samaritan' is a person who voluntarily comes forward to administer immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident.

"No police officer or any other person shall compel a 'Good Samaritan' to disclose his/her name, identity, address or any such other personal details. However, he may voluntarily choose to disclose the same," says the rules.

"If a person has voluntarily agreed to become a witness in the case in which he has acted as a 'Good Samaritan', he shall be examined in accordance with the provisions of this rules," it says.

The rules also provide that every public and private hospital should publish a charter in Hindi, English and vernacular language, at the entrance or other conspicuous location, and on their website, stating the rights of Good Samaritans under the Act and the rules made thereunder.

"... the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted a new section 134A, viz. "Protection of good Samaritans" which provides that a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritan's negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance," the statement said.

The government put out the rules so that people who came forward to help the road accidents victims on the spot should not be put through legal quagmire at the hospital or later by law enforcement authorities.

With India witnessing around 1.5 lakh deaths due to road accidents in a year, which is highest in the world, the government has been taking several steps to reduce the mishaps. The Good Samaritians rules are to encourage the public to come forward to help accident victims so that they get shifted to a nearby hospital immediately.