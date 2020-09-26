Now, suit filed in Mathura court to reclaim Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi land

Nearly two months after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a civil suit was filed in a Mathura court claiming ownership of the entire land on which the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and the Shahi Idgah Mosque are situated.

The All India Akhara Parishad (AIAP), an apex body of the seers in the country, had made it clear that the fight for the Ram Temple had now ended and now it was the turn of Kashi and Mathura.

''We have got Ram Temple.....now we will liberate the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura,'' AIAP President Mahant Narendra Giri had then said.

''Kashi and Mathura are also blots for the Hindus....they must also be freed,'' he had said, appealing to the seers and saints to launch a ''peaceful movement'' to 'free' Kashi and Mathura.

The AIAP had recently held a meeting at Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and discussed the strategy to launch a mass movement to 'liberate' the twin temples at Kashi and Mathura.

At the brick-laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, the chief priest, who had performed the rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wanted 'liberation' of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura in 'dakshina' (a gift in cash or kind or promise given to the priests by the person for whom he performs the puja) from Modi.

Though priest Gangadhar Pathak wanted to ask the prime minister to 'liberate' Kashi and Mathura, he had then been stopped by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which will be overseeing the construction of the Ram temple.

Although both, the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have said that Kashi and Mathura are not on their agenda, according to sources, the seers affiliated with the VHP were elated by the civil suit filed in Mathura and have vowed their support for the same.