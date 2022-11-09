Now, TV channels to air 30 mins of ‘national interest’ content daily

Indian television channels will have to "comply with" the Union government's "general advisory" from time to time for "telecast of content in national interest" and air programmes on themes of "national importance and of social relevance" for at least 30 minutes every day, according to new guidelines.

The 'Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India 2022', updated after a gap of 11 years and issued on Wednesday, also did away with seeking permission for live telecast of events though prior intimation would be necessary.

In what is described as easing procedures, the guidelines, however, makes it mandatory for any channel to seek "prior approval" of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting before appointing a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Director or Designated Partner. The government has also now allowed Indian teleports to uplink foreign channels.

The new guidelines will ensure ease of compliance for permission holders of TV channels and promote ease of doing business, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra told reporters.

Under the section 'Obligation of Public Service Broadcasting', the guidelines have made it clear that airwaves are "public property" and need to be used in the "best interest of the society". A company or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), which has got the permission to run a channel, may undertake public service broadcasting for a minimum period of 30 minutes in a day on themes of "national importance and of social relevance".

The guidelines have identified eight areas -- education and spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, welfare of women, welfare of the weaker sections of the society, protection of environment and of cultural heritage and national integration.

While channels have been asked to "appropriately modulate their content to fulfil the obligation" of 30 minutes of broadcast on themes of national importance and social relevance, the new guidelines have exempted categories like sports channels were it is not feasible.

It also said, "the Central Government may, from time to time, issue general advisory to the channels for telecast of content in national interest, and the channel shall comply with the same." Sources said such an obligation to telecast content in national interest or public service was not in the 2011 guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, there is no requirement of prior permission for change of language or conversion of mode of transmission from Standard Definition (SD) to High Definition (HD) or vice versa. Only prior intimation would be required.

In case of emergency, for a company/ LLP with only two Directors or Partners, a Director or Partner can be changed, subject to security clearance post such appointment, to enable business decision making;

LLPs/companies would be allowed to uplink foreign channels from Indian teleports which would create employment opportunities and make India a Teleport-hub for other countries. A news agency can get permission for a five year period as against one year at present, the guidelines said.

The penalty clauses have been rationalised and separate nature of penalties have been proposed for different types of contraventions as against uniform penalty at present. If a channel does not remove a CEO or a Director who has been denied security clearance will face prohibition of broadcast for 30 days and suspension of permission in case of continued default.