OIC proposes to send team to J&K, broker India-Pakistan talks after reach-out by New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has once again reached out to the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) even though India’s March 2019 engagement with the 57-nation-bloc failed to dissuade it from toeing Pakistan’s line on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC used the opportunity to once again convey to New Delhi its desire to send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir as well as its offer to facilitate talks between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi’s envoy to Saudi Arabia, Ausaaf Sayeed, had a meeting with the OIC Secretary General, Yousef Al-Othaimeen, at the secretariat of the bloc in Jeddah on July 5 last. Othaimeen reviewed with Sayeed “a number of issues concerning the situation of Muslims in India, along with the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and (the) relevant UN (United Nations) and OIC resolutions opposing any unilateral actions on the issue”, according to a press release issued by the general secretariat of the bloc.

The OIC has been echoing Pakistan to oppose India’s August 2019 move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to reorganise the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. It has also been terming the move as a “unilateral action” by New Delhi.

Othaimeen once again conveyed to Sayeed that the OIC general secretariat wanted to dispatch a delegation to the disputed territory in line with relevant resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. The OIC Secretary General also asked about the possibility of a meeting between Pakistan and India, stating that the bloc’s general secretariat stood ready to assist if it was requested to do so by the two parties.

India, unlike Pakistan, is not a member of the OIC, which calls itself the “collective voice” of 1.8 billion Muslims of the world.

But, Sushma Swaraj, the then External Affairs Minister, had attended the 46th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi in March 2019 as a guest of honour on an invitation by the host of the conclave and her United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan.

The invitation had been seen as a major diplomatic success for New Delhi as Pakistan had always used the OIC as a forum to slam India on the issue of Kashmir, particularly on the alleged violation of human rights by security forces in Kashmir.

The UAE had paid no heed to the protest from Pakistan and had arranged for the External Affairs of India to address the conclave. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, had boycotted the OIC meet to protest the invitation to his counterpart in New Delhi.

But just a day after Swaraj’s address to the OIC Foreign Ministers, the bloc had again issued a statement, toeing Pakistan’s line and criticizing India on the issue of J&K.

The OIC had also made a statement against India at the United Nations Human Rights Council in March this year. India had rejected the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the statement of the OIC. “It has no locus standi to comment on matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be exploited by Pakistan to indulge in anti-India propaganda,” New Delhi’s representative to the UNHRC had said.