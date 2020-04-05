Old video falsely viral as Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi flouting coronavirus lockdown

A 90-second video of Delhi police performing a security check of a car has gone viral. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi can be spotted sitting in the rear seat. The police can be heard saying that Section 144 is implemented in the area. According to social media claims, “Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defying the law of the land during the lockdown and Section 144″ imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Facebook and Twitter users have shared the viral video. Alt News has also received several fact-check requests on WhatsApp (+91 76000 11160) and on our official Android application.

Old video

Alt News performed a keyword search on Google and found that several media organisations had reported the incident in December 2019. According to the reports, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were prevented from entering Meerut on December 24, 2019.

The Indian Express wrote, “UP Police on Tuesday stopped Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Meerut while they were on their way to meet the families of those killed in the protest against new citizenship law and proposed NRC.”

Superintendent of Police (Meerut city) Akhilesh Narain has been quoted in the report stating that Section 144 was implemented in the area. According to the police, “Rahul and Priyanka were served a notice which said that section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed and the situation in Meerut was sensitive.” However, the report also quoted Rahul Gandhi defence: “We asked the police to show us the order, but they did not show any order for stopping us and told us to return.”

News18 had tweeted a 17-second video of the incident on December 24.

The viral video was therefore shot in December 2019 during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act when Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were stopped from entering Meerut. The first confirmed coronavirus case in India was reported on January 30, 2019. The clip is unrelated to the ongoing lockdown.