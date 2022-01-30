Omicron cases in Myanmar town restricts movement in Manipur town

Omicron in Myanmar town impacts Manipur movement

  Jan 30 2022
The rise in Omicron cases in Myanmar's Tamu town has forced the Manipur government to restrict free movement of residents from the neighbouring country through the Moreh border in order to prevent further rise in Covid-19 cases. 

An order issued by Mannuamching, the district magistrate of Tengnoupal district in which Moreh town is situation, on Sunday said the restriction on free movement of residents from both the countries has been imposed based on reports about detection of several cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Tamu, which can be a hotspot of Covid-19.

The order imposed under power conferred upon to the district magistrate under Section 24 (c) of Disaster Management Act, 2005, shall come into force from February 1 and would remain in force till February 7.

It further said the order was imposed based on a decision taken by Manipur home department.

Free movement of nationals from both the countries are allowed within 20-kms radius as per a bilateral agreement. Hundreds of people, similar in culture, visits both sides for business and other activities without a passport and Visa. Moreh in Manipur is a favourite place for Myanmar nationals as it is a big and busy commercial town situated close to the border.

Manipur, where Assembly elections is slated on February 27 and March 3 is registering over 16 per cent Covid-19 cases for the past few days. The state government has taken several steps to check Covid-19 cases as Election Commission has also expressed concern over the situation including low vaccination. 

