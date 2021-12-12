Coronavirus News Live: Centre asks states to impose curbs if Covid positivity rate climbs
Coronavirus News Live: Centre asks states to impose curbs if Covid positivity rate climbs
updated: Dec 12 2021, 07:43 ist
India reported 7,992 new Covid-19 cases, 393 deaths on Saturday, according to Health Ministry data. Track the latest Covid-19 updates on DH.
06:34
Assam registers no Covid death for second time this week
Assam reported no death due toCovid-19 for the second time this week while 112 new positive cases were detected on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,18,441, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here.
06:33
J&K admin directs machine-manpower audit amid concern over uneven trend in COVID-19 cases
Concerned over uneven trend inCOVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Saturday called for machine-manpower audit, infrastructure augmentation and better enforcement ofCovidappropriate behaviour in the Union territory.
He also talked about the vulnerability of children to the infection and urged the department concerned to roll out suitable training modules for medical and paramedical staff to optimally manage pediatric wards and ICUs.
06:32
Centre asks states to impose curbs if Covid positivity rate climbs
The Centre on Saturday asked states to impose measures such as night curfew and prohibit congregation in areas where Covid-19 positivity rate is more than 10% and there is a rise in demand for oxygen beds.
Assam registers no Covid death for second time this week
Assam reported no death due toCovid-19 for the second time this week while 112 new positive cases were detected on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,18,441, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here.
J&K admin directs machine-manpower audit amid concern over uneven trend in COVID-19 cases
Concerned over uneven trend inCOVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Saturday called for machine-manpower audit, infrastructure augmentation and better enforcement ofCovidappropriate behaviour in the Union territory.
He also talked about the vulnerability of children to the infection and urged the department concerned to roll out suitable training modules for medical and paramedical staff to optimally manage pediatric wards and ICUs.
Centre asks states to impose curbs if Covid positivity rate climbs
The Centre on Saturday asked states to impose measures such as night curfew and prohibit congregation in areas where Covid-19 positivity rate is more than 10% and there is a rise in demand for oxygen beds.
Read more