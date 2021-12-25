Coronavirus News Live: Global Covid caseload tops 27.8 crore

The Indian government has said that more than 7 lakh hospital beds and enhanced daily medical oxygen capacity were readied to tackle any new Covid-19 wave amid the Omicron variant's spread in the country. Meanwhile, people around the world are celebrating a Christmas marred by the pandemic for the second straight year. Stay tuned for live updates.
Delhi govt orders Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on December 25, 26 to prevent it from becoming Covid super spreader
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 27.8 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 53.9 lakh,according to Johns Hopkins University.
Maharashtra: The Ahmednagar district administration issued a 'no vaccine, no entry' order covering various areas, including private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, agriculture markets as well as events.
Mizoram reports 173 fresh cases. Total active cases stand at 1,569.
People must not disregard Covid protocols amid high Christmas spirit: Goa CM
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand Santa Claus with an installation of red roses and other flowers with the message “Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with Covid guidelines “, at Puri beach of Odisha, Friday, December 24, 2021.
The Centre on Friday said Remdesivir drug should only be used in patients with ‘moderate to severe’ Covid-19 and those with no renal or hepatic dysfunction within 10 days of the onset of any symptom.
The rise of the Omicron variant heralded on Friday another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, with Santa's arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more Covid restrictions.
More than 7 lakh hospital beds and enhanced daily medical oxygen capacity – 80% more than the peak demand during the second Covid-19 wave – were readied to tackle any new Covid-19 wave, a top health official said here on Friday with experts anticipating a new surge driven by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
