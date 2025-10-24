<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves increased by USD 4.496 billion to USD 702.28 billion for the week ended October 17, as the value of gold reserves rose further, the RBI said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 2.176 billion to USD 697.784 billion.</p>.<p>For the week ended October 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.692 billion to USD 570.411 billion, the data released on Friday showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.Gold, silver regain sheen on Diwali as safe-haven demand, value buying rise.<p>Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 6.181 billion to USD 108.546 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 38 million to USD 18.722 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF fell by USD 30 million to USD 4.602 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.</p>