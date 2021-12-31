Coronavirus News Live: Maharashtra caps gatherings for weddings, funerals
Coronavirus News Live: Maharashtra caps gatherings for weddings, funerals
updated: Dec 31 2021, 08:18 ist
Senior doctors in Delhi on Thursday warned that though the data collected so far suggests that the Omicron variant of coronavirus causes mild infection, there is a need to remain watchful as a community spread can still strain hospitals.
08:17
South Africa lifts curfew as Omicron wave subsides
South Africa, where the Omicron variant was detected in November, said Thursday that the country's latest coronavirus wave had likely passed its peak without a significant increase in deaths and that restrictions would be eased.
08:00
Arrivals testing positive at IGI Airport to isolate at designated facilities, says govt
International passengers testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the IGI Airport are to isolate at institutional designated paid or free facilities set up by in various districts, theDelhi government announced.
(ANI)
07:43
Further restrictions in Maharashtra
With the Covid-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government announced further restrictions on gatherings. "In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.
06:57
South Africa lifts coronavirus night curfew
South Africa has lifted night curfew that was first imposed nearly two years ago to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Community spread of Omicron can overwhelm hospitals: Experts
Israel approves fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot for immunocompromised
Israel is to go ahead with second Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems, the top government health official said on Thursday, but a final decision on wider usage is still pending.
