Coronavirus News Live: Delhi logs 1,796 cases, positivity rate crosses 2%

The US set a new record high of over 640,000 daily Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data of Johns Hopkins University.
08:32
Positivity rate in Delhi crosses 2%
As many as 1,796 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Friday, with thepositivity rate currently at 2.44 per cent.
07:58
'Don't be lulled by narrative that Omicron is mild and not fatal'
The Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas, Maharashtra, said that one shouldn't assume that Omicron is mild. "Don't be lulled by the narrative that 3rd wave/Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It's equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives," Vyas said.
07:55
China reports 231 new cases for December 31
China reported 231 new confirmed coronavirus cases for December 31, up from 195 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.
07:38
Vaccine for kids: Pvt hospitals in a fix over relabelling of Covaxin vials
Even as the country mobilises for child vaccinations, private hospitals may not be able to participate right off the bat, because of complications posed by the Centre’s ruling that label expired vials of Covaxin cannot be used.
Bed respite despite Covid-19 spike in Karnataka
Despite a steadyuptick in daily Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the rate of hospitalisation in Bengaluru and the state is under control at the moment, officials said.
