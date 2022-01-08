Coronavirus News Live: India may see 10 lakh Covid cases a day by Jan-end: IISc-ISI model

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630. Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797. The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286. Stay tuned for updates
India may see 10 lakh Covid cases a day by Jan-end: IISc-ISI model
As the Omicron-triggered third Covid wave enters a key phase, a new projection by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science and Indian Statistical Institute (IISc-ISI) claims that the country is likely to witness over 10 lakh Covid cases a day at January-end/beginning of February when the third wave meets its peak.
Assam to impose 'curfew like' curbs for unvaccinated persons from Jan 15; advances night curfew timing
The Assam government has decided to impose "curfew-like" restrictions on people who are yet to takeboththe doses of the Covid-19 vaccinesin order to achieve 100 per cent vaccination within this month.
Boosters can wane, 4th Covid shot may be necessary: Moderna CEO
The efficacy of boosters against Covid-19 will likely decline over time, and people may need a fourth shot to increase their protection, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has said.
Gujarat records over 5,000 Covid cases; schools shut for classes 1 to 9
The novel coronavirus cases inGujaratcontinue to increase rapidly with 5,396 cases reported in the past 24 hours. This is the highest single-day count this year in what is said to be the third wave of the global pandemic.
Goa CM backtracks on night curfew; says crowd restrictions more suitable
Days after stating that a night curfew would be imposed in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday backtracked on his assurance, saying imposing restrictions on crowds in outdoor and indoor areas were more critical to control the rising cases of Covid in the coastal state.
Uttarakhand govt issues new curbs amid rising Covid cases
Bengaluru looks deserted as 55-hour weekend curfew kicks in
Bengaluru once again turned into a ghost town of sorts as the 55-hour-long weekend curfew kicked in at 10 pm onFriday.
Mizoram reports 852 new cases and 2 deaths; Active caseload stands at 3,617