Coronavirus News Live: International passengers mandated to upload RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha app post-arrival
updated: Jan 15 2022, 08:08 ist
India's Covid-19 cases surged further on Friday as the nation reported 2,64,202 new Covid-19 infections, 6.7 per cent higher than yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
08:07
Tackle third Covid-19 wave locally
Spreading at breakneck speed, the Omicron variant might give us all the jitters even if it is milder in its potency. So if the exploding numbers mean we are already in the midst of a third wave, will the decentralised triaging system and fight-back perfected during the second wave save us from big trouble this time?
Maharashtra adds 1 lakh Covid cases in 2 days; Pune tops in Omicron infections
Maharashtra has added over one lakh new Covid-19 cases to the state tally which shot above 71 lakh on Friday with a stupendous 200-plus Omicron cases, with Pune overtaking Mumbai, health officials said here.
International passengers mandated to upload RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha app post-arrival
International passengers arriving in India will now need to upload their RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal for the test done on the eighth day of arrival.
As per the fresh guidelines, all international passengers must mandatorily be quarantined at home for seven days, followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.
Earlier, isolation was needed only for those passengers coming from "at risk" countries.
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip during Magh Mela festival in Prayagraj.
(Reuters)
Weekend curfew starts, non-essential activities on hold for next 55 hours in Delhi
The weekend curfew, imposed in the national capital to check Covid spread, kicked in from Friday night putting on hold all non-essential activities for the next 55 hours.
