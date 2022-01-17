Coronavirus News Live: Shortage of Covid testing kits 'not unique' to Australia, says PM Morrison

  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 08:19 ist
India marked the first anniversary of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19, with over 156.76 crore doses administered to date. Stay tuned on DH for the latest updates.
  • 06:30

    Shortage of Covid testing kits 'not unique' to Australia, says PM Morrison

  • 06:29

    Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture celebrating 1 year of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, at Puri beach. Credit: PTI Photo

  • 06:29

    Covid-19 cases in Mumbai drop below 10,000

    After nearly fortnight, the 24-hour Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped below the 10,000 mark even as there was a significant drop in the test positivity rate.

  • 06:28

    Karnataka sees 34,047 fresh Covid-19 cases

    Karnataka on Sunday reported 34,047 new cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 19.29%, as experts predicted a Covid peak only in February.

  • 06:27

    Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.