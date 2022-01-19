Coronavirus News Live: Haryana extends Covid curbs till January 28
Coronavirus News Live: Haryana extends Covid curbs till January 28
updated: Jan 19 2022, 07:52 ist
The World Health Organization's chief scientist said there was currently no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates
05:56
Not possible to end coronavirus; pandemic viruses end up becoming part of ecosystem, says WHO official
It is not possible to end the Covid-19 virus as such viruses never go away and end up becoming part of the ecosystem, a top WHO official said on Tuesday but asserted that it is possible to end this year the public health emergency caused by Covid-19 with a collaborative approach to fix inherent inequities in the system.
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai
PTI Photo
Haryana extends Covid curbs till January 28, but gyms, spas can operate with 50% capacity
No evidence healthy kids, adolescents need Covid-19 boosters: WHO top scientist
There is no evidence at present that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Tuesday.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.