Coronavirus News Live: China reports 81 new Covid-19 cases
updated: Jan 30 2022, 08:41 ist
India crossed the 165 crore-mark of Covid vaccine administrations on Saturday, even a cases continued to fall. Meanwhile, a study has found 4 factors that could influence chances of long Covid. Stay tuned for live updates.
08:40
Global Covid caseload tops 372.1 mn
Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 372.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.65 million and vaccinations to over 9.94 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 372,107,746 and 5,656,925, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,941,916,606.
07:09
Curbs delay, but won't prevent Omicron spread: Study
Validating the government’s decision to lift night curfew from Monday and to reopen schools, a case study of Bengaluru Urban on the impact of daily night and weekend curfews concluded that the restrictions, at best, slow and delay the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Research hints at factors affecting long Covid chances
It is one of many mysteries about long Covid: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared?
China reports 81 new Covid-19 cases on Jan 29 vs 59 a day earlier
China reported 81 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 29, up from 59 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that 54 of the new cases were locally transmitted and 27 imported.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 65 versus 32 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
As of Jan. 29, mainland China had reported 106,015 cases. - Reuters.