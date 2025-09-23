Auto driver attacked; throat slit in brawl at wine shop in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: An auto driver from Gangodanahalli was brutally attacked and had his throat slit by three people following an altercation at a wine shop on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>The victim, Shashikumar R, 31, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajajinagar.</p>.<p>The Peenya police have registered a case and arrested one person in connection with the crime.</p>.Woman killed in fall after lorry brushes bike in Bengaluru.<p>The complaint stated Shashikumar left his home at Sampige Layout on Sunday night to attend a dinner party at a relative's house.</p>.<p>Minutes later, the complainant received a call from her husband. During the call, a severely injured Shashikumar reportedly told his wife that a person named Bharatha had slit his throat and that she should come to ESI Hospital.</p>.<p>In a statement to his wife, Shashikumar recounted the sequence of events leading to the attack.</p>.<p>He said before heading to the party, he stopped for a drink at a wine shop in Shivapura. There, he got into a fight with three men — Bharatha, Shivu, and one of their friends. During the argument, Bharatha reportedly hit Shashikumar on the head with a beer bottle.</p>.<p>Shashikumar told his wife that as he was leaving the spot on his bike, the three men pursued him. Shivu grabbed him from behind, while Bharatha and their friend slit his throat and stabbed him in the hand with a knife, causing a bloody wound.</p>.<p>He was then taken to the hospital by a friend.</p>.<p>The Peenya police have registered a case against Bharatha, Shivu, and the unknown assailant for attempted murder.</p>.<p>The police confirmed that Shivu has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining two suspects.</p>