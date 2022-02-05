Coronavirus News Live: India administers close to 169 crore Covid vaccines
Coronavirus News Live: India administers close to 169 crore Covid vaccines
updated: Feb 05 2022, 07:45 ist
An expert panel of India's central drug authority on Friday recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions. Stay tuned for latest updates.
07:43
No gender gap in administration of Covid-19 vaccines, says Govt
There is no gender gap in administration of Covid-19 vaccines, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3% seen in fully vaccinated: Mandaviya
Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent has been seen in individuals fully inoculated against Covid as per the data uploaded on India Covid-19 Tracker till January 2, the Parliament was told on Friday.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed the India Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, by merging mainly three national databases -- CoWIN, National Covid-19 Testing database and Covid-19 India portal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
06:17
Chhattisgarh logs 2,113 Covid cases, achieves 100% vaccination with 1st dose for 18-plus
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 2,113 new Covid-19 cases, down from 2,454 a day ago, taking the tally to 11,36,435, while 19 fresh deaths pushed up the toll to 13,914, an official said.
All eligible people above 18 years have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh, health department data showed. The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.32 per cent, down from 5.87 per cent on Thursday, he said.
The number of recoveries reached 11,03,835 after 127 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,362 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 18,686, the official said.
06:14
Nearly 169 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
Nearly 169 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
Over 42 lakh (42,95,142) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday, it added.
More than 1.43 crore (1,43,64,484) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above, the ministry said.
No gender gap in administration of Covid-19 vaccines, says Govt
There is no gender gap in administration of Covid-19 vaccines, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Read more
Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3% seen in fully vaccinated: Mandaviya
Vaccine effectiveness of 99.3 per cent has been seen in individuals fully inoculated against Covid as per the data uploaded on India Covid-19 Tracker till January 2, the Parliament was told on Friday.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has developed the India Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, by merging mainly three national databases -- CoWIN, National Covid-19 Testing database and Covid-19 India portal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
Chhattisgarh logs 2,113 Covid cases, achieves 100% vaccination with 1st dose for 18-plus
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 2,113 new Covid-19 cases, down from 2,454 a day ago, taking the tally to 11,36,435, while 19 fresh deaths pushed up the toll to 13,914, an official said.
All eligible people above 18 years have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh, health department data showed. The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.32 per cent, down from 5.87 per cent on Thursday, he said.
The number of recoveries reached 11,03,835 after 127 people were discharged from hospitals and 3,362 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 18,686, the official said.
Nearly 169 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
Nearly 169 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
Over 42 lakh (42,95,142) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday, it added.
More than 1.43 crore (1,43,64,484) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and those aged 60 years and above, the ministry said.