One farmer dies during tractor rally at Delhi's ITO

One farmer dies during tractor rally at Delhi's ITO; protestors drape body in tricolour

Police said the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 16:39 ist
Police uses tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their 'Kisan Gantantra Parade', on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi's ITO during the farmers’ tractor parade on Tuesday, police said.

They said the details about the deceased are yet to be gathered.

The man died as his tractor overturned at ITO where many farmers participating in the parade had reached from the Ghazipur border after taking a detour of the pre-agreed route for the march, a senior police officer said.

ReadTelecom, internet services suspended in some parts of Delhi as clashes erupt amid tractor rally

Police said the man was driving the tractor and he came under the vehicle as it overturned.

The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.

The farmers also lashed out at the mediapersons covering the incident.

Read: Farmers break barricades at Tikri, Singhu borders during Republic Day tractor rally

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city on Tuesday after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
farmers
Delhi
Farmers protests
Republic Day 2021

What's Brewing

Lion cub born in Singapore via artificial insemination

Lion cub born in Singapore via artificial insemination

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

 