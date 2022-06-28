ONGC helicopter with 9 on board crashes off Mumbai High, all rescued

ONGC chopper crashes off Mumbai, all 9 aboard rescued

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 28 2022, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 14:48 ist
Nine persons including two pilots on board a helicopter of Pawan Hans, which was carrying out operations for ONGC, were rescued after the chopper crashed into the Arabian Sea on Tuesday. 

Four critical survivors were evacuated to Juhu for treatment by Navy helicopters.

The incident took place in proximity to oil rig Sagar Kiran, around 60 nautical miles off Mumbai, officials of the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy said. 

Officials of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard confirmed that all the nine survivors were rescued during the operations. 

Offshore supply vessel OSV Malviya-16, one board of Sagar Kiran oil rig, a SeaKing helicopter and an Advanced Light Helicopter were pressed into search and rescue operation. 

“Four survivors were picked by Malviya-16, one by boat of Sagar Kiran and two each by ALH and SeaKing,” a spokesperson of Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said. 

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre activated its network for the rescue operations.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear. 

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

