Ongoing probe in Rajiv Gandhi case not related to Perarivalan, CBI tells SC

The CBI has told the Supreme Court that an ongoing probe by its multi-disciplinary monitoring agency was going on as per the mandate of Jain Commission about role of some Sri Lankan and Indian suspects and was not related to A G Perarivalan, already convicted in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

"The CBI is conducting further investigation on the mandate given to it and its progress report is submitted to the designated court at Chennai. The further investigation spread over to different countries and its status have already been shared with this court," it said.

In affidavit filed on November 20 to a plea by Perarivalan for his release, the CBI said the relief sought by him was an issue between him and the office of Tamil Nadu Governor where it was to be decided whether remission can be granted or not.

"In so far as relief is concerned in the present matter, the CBI has no role," it said.

The probe agency also pointed out that the top court had already on March 14, 2018 dismissed an application by Perarivalan for recall of May 11, 1999 judgement holding him guilty in the case. The petitioner had then relied upon confessions by the accused that he was unaware of about the purpose of 9 volt battery purchased by him and handed over to the prime accused Sivarasan.