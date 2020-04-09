Operation SHIELD: Delhi's containment strategy for COVID-19 hotspots

Three more persons died and 51 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital on Monday even as Delhi government unveiled 'Operation SHIELD', the strategy adopted in around 25 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital where containment operations have started.

With Thursday's figures, the toll in the capital has risen to 12 and the total number of cases to 720, including 430 that is linked to Tablighi Jamaat. While 26 people, including five who were discharged on Thursday, are out of hospital, there are 682 people with virus infection are still in hospitals.

The authorities are also yet to ascertain the contact history of 41 people who have tested positive. The authorities also released 254 people from quarantine centres, after testing negative for COVID-19 on the completion of 14 days institutional quarantine while 24 people with symptoms were shifted to hospitals from the facility.

A day after Delhi government sealed around 25 hotspots, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also unveiled the government's containment strategy 'Operation SHIELD'.

He said Operation SHIELD -- Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracing, Essential supply of commodities, Local sanitisation and Door to door health check up -- is part of his government's efforts to contain COVID-19 and protect citizens.

"I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi government's Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19," he said.

The decision to seal the localities came after more cases were reported from particular localities, he said.

Along with sealing, he said containment measures also include home quarantine, which is necessary to ensure that there is no spread of the virus infection.

The affected persons will be isolated while efforts will be immediately put to trace his contacts.

During the containment period, no one will be allowed to go out or enter the locality and supply of essential goods will be done at door step. Municipal authorities will ensure local sanitisation while door to door check up will also be conducted to ensure that all those who could possibly infected are traced.